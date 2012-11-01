FAIR Stein Report banner

November 01, 2012
 
 

Two-Thirds of New Jobs Go to Immigrants


"Two-thirds of those who have found employment under President Obama are immigrants, both legal and illegal, according to an analysis that suggests immigration has soaked up a large portion of what little job growth there has been over the past three years," the Washington Times writes.

"The Center for Immigration Studies is releasing the study Thursday morning, a day ahead of the final Labor Department unemployment report of the campaign season, which is expected to show a sluggish job market more than three years into the economic recovery."

