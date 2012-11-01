Two-Thirds of New Jobs Go to Immigrants
"Two-thirds of those who have found employment under President Obama are immigrants, both legal and illegal, according to an analysis that suggests immigration has soaked up a large portion of what little job growth there has been over the past three years," the Washington Times writes.
"The Center for Immigration Studies is releasing the study Thursday morning, a day ahead of the final Labor Department unemployment report of the campaign season, which is expected to show a sluggish job market more than three years into the economic recovery."
We are in the process of archiving old comments so that they may be displayed after October 1st. New comments are being directed to the daily Stein Report post on Immigrationreform.com. Thank you to all commenters on the site - there are over 30,000 comments from the last several years that are in the process of conversion so they can be displayed on the correct pages on SteinReport.com.