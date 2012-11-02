FAIR Stein Report banner

November 02, 2012
 
 

The Stein Report is Moving to ImmigrationReform.com


Dear Stein Report readers,

In order to make it easier for everyone to find the latest stories from the Stein Report I'll be posting solely on the ImmigrationReform.com site from now on. For the near term, over the next month, we will be migrating a lot of the existing stories and comments that are on the Stein Report site over to the new blog site.

We will keep the archived contents over here as well. And after the move you'll be able to get to all the thousands of existing posts at ImmigrationReform.com.

I'd like to thank all the readers and commenters who have made the Dan Stein Report a success over the years, and hope you'll join me at the Stein Report's new home over at ImmigrationReform.com. You'll still get the same daily dose of immigration news along with commentary from other FAIR writers and guests.

Sincerely,

Dan

