Swiss Referendum Seeks to Limit Immigration
"Swiss environmentalists, tapping into unease about population levels in their landlocked nation at the heart of Europe, on Friday presented the government with 120,000 signatures to force a referendum on limiting immigration," Reuters reports.
"Under the Swiss system of direct democracy, 100,000 signatures need to be collected to put a cause to a national vote. Referenda take place up to four times a year after the government sets dates for the voting."
