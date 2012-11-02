Supreme Court Hears Deportation Warning Case
"With the future of thousands of immigrants at stake, the Supreme Court on Thursday considered whether to extend a rule that requires lawyers to tell clients who are not citizens that they can be deported if they plead guilty to crimes," Reuters reports.
"A decision could prove significant to non-citizens who had ineffective counsel before March 2010, when the court, in Padilla v. Kentucky, said immigrants deserve to be told at least some consequences of guilty pleas. Federal appeals courts have since divided on whether the decision should apply retroactively."
