Somali Immigrants Bused to Ohio Early Voting
Democrat operatives have been seen busing Somali immigrants to early-voting stations in the swing state of Ohio, and telling them how to vote for the Democrat Party, sources report," according to therightperspective.org.
"The Somalis, who cannot read English, are told by the Democrat operatives to 'vote Brown all the way down,' anonymous eyewitnesses have told Human Events. The statement is an apparent reference to Senator Sherrod Brown, the incumbent Democrat Senator in Ohio who is on the ballot."
