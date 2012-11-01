FAIR Stein Report banner

November 01, 2012
 
 

Smuggling Truck Stuck, Abandoned on Fence


"Suspected smugglers tried to use ramps to drive an SUV over a 14-foot fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, but they abandoned the effort when it got stuck on top. U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Spencer Tippets says agents spotted the SUV perched atop the fence early Tuesday near the border between Arizona and California. Two people on the Mexican side were trying to free the Jeep when the agents approached. They ran further into Mexico," MSN.com reports.

