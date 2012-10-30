Scholarship Program for Illegal Aliens Kicks Off
"Starting this Thursday, Illinois officials expect thousands of young immigrants to apply for help for college through a privately-funded state scholarship program," Bizjournals.com reports.
Immigrant students in Illinois -- whether they have papers or not -- can apply for tuition help to Illinois colleges and universities because of the Illinois DREAM Fund, which was created by state legislation passed in 2011.
