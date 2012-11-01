Robert Cringely - Bill Gates is Wrong About H-1B Visas

"Big tech employers are constantly lobbying for increases in H-1B quotas citing their inability to find qualified US job applicants. Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and other leaders from the IT industry have testified about this before Congress. Both major political parties embrace the H-1B program with varying levels of enthusiasm. But Bill Gates is wrong. What he said to Congress may have been right for Microsoft but was wrong for America and can only lead to lower wages, lower employment, and a lower standard of living," says technology writer Robert X. Cringely. "[A]t the same time companies are claiming they need the H-1B program to bring in skilled workers, the workers they are bringing in aren't very skilled at all. Or if they are skilled, then the sponsoring companies are fudging their paperwork to justify paying lower than market wages. Either truth is damning and the latter is downright illegal."



