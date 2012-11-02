Report Says Immigration Courts Inefficient
"U.S. immigration courts are inefficient and beset by delays, falling behind in processing proposed deportations in recent years despite having more judges hearing the cases, the Justice Department's inspector general said Thursday," the Washington Post writes.
"The courts completed 324,000 proceedings in fiscal 2006 but only 287,000 in fiscal 2010, a report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz said. The number of immigration judges grew from 211 to 238 in that period, according to the report."
