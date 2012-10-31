License Debate Shapes Washington State Election
"The governor and attorney general races in Washington state are sparking renewed attention toward whether undocumented immigrants in the Evergreen State should be granted driver's licenses, the Associated Press has reported. In 2011, state legislators drafted a series of bills aimed at curbing illegal immigration, including one that prevents people in the United States without proper documentation from acquiring a driver's license, a proposal that was defeated in the state Senate," National Journal reports.
"Washington, New Mexico, and Utah are the only states that still allow undocumented residents to drive legally. Utah, however, has a 'Driving Privilege Card,' which restricts motorists from using it as a form of ID, according to the AP story. Washington would follow that model."
