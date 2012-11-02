Focusing on Reality in the Debate Over High Skilled Immigration

"Let's start with this fact: there are 17 million college graduates in the United States who are working menial jobs because they can't find work that requires a college degree," says A. Jurek at Blogcritics.org. "What does this single fact tell us? From the standpoint of a simple supply and demand analysis, it tells us that the US economy cannot generate enough jobs to absorb all those college graduates because it is not growing fast enough and creating the surplus that would make it possible for companies to hire most college grads rather than only those with narrowly defined skills." "Because the jobs they could have had are either outsourced or taken by immigrant geniuses, these workers have entered the menial job world, taking jobs that require no education beyond high school or the GED."



