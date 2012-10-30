Biden - Obama Administration "Breaking Their Neck" on Amnesty
"Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he and President Obama have been breaking their necks trying to get immigration reform," Politico reports.
"'Right now, you've got the president and I and a lot of Democrats out there breaking our neck trying to get a real immigration law that takes millions of people out of the shadows, making sure that 'Dreamers' don't have to go back in many cases to countries they've never been,' he said in an interview with the Enrique Santos radio show."
