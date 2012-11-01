Berkeley, CA Council Rejects Detainers for ICE
"In a surprising twist, the Berkeley City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to decline requests from U.S. immigration officials to apply more stringent detention rules to arrested individuals depending on citizenship status," Berkeleyside.com reports.
"Advocates in attendance said the council made a landmark policy decision believed to be the most comprehensive and definitive in the nation as far as refusing altogether to cooperate with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) program to detain and potentially deport non-citizens who are arrested."
We are in the process of archiving old comments so that they may be displayed after October 1st. New comments are being directed to the daily Stein Report post on Immigrationreform.com. Thank you to all commenters on the site - there are over 30,000 comments from the last several years that are in the process of conversion so they can be displayed on the correct pages on SteinReport.com.