Background on California Grocery Chain That Adopted E-Verify
"Two decades ago, Mi Pueblo Food Center began modestly as a small butcher shop run by an illegal immigrant. Now, the supermarket that caters to the Latino immigrant community has grown into a popular chain of 21 stores in California. But with growth and success have come scrutiny from federal immigration authorities and clashes with a union that wants to represent Mi Pueblo's 3,200 workers and is leading a consumer boycott," Trivalleycentral.com reports.
"The company is under pressure from an ongoing immigration audit and its decision to use a controversial federal program that screens the eligibility of new employees to work in the United States."
We are in the process of archiving old comments so that they may be displayed after October 1st. New comments are being directed to the daily Stein Report post on Immigrationreform.com. Thank you to all commenters on the site - there are over 30,000 comments from the last several years that are in the process of conversion so they can be displayed on the correct pages on SteinReport.com.